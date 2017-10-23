Miranda Lambert: “I had such a great year living by #MusicIsMedicine”

What a year 2017 has been for Miranda Lambert!!

After one of the most anticipated albums in country music was finally released in November 2016, Miranda Lambert hit the road with her crew in January 2017 to personally introduce her new music (and the old favorites!!) to her fans.

As you know, her double album, The Weight of These Wings, was an incredibly personal album for Miranda. It went on to win album of the year at this year’s ACMs, in addition to snagging her the Female Vocalist of the Year ACM award. Her organization, Muttnation, did amazing things helping animals after the destruction of Hurricane Harvey, and after the tragedy in Las Vegas, her and her band pushed through the pain, to bring the medicine of music to country fans that desperately needed it.

There were so many other amazing accomplishments & memory-making moments in between, but 2017 was truly one for the books for Miranda Lambert. As you can imagine, she has an extremely well-deserved break coming her way that starts NOW.

She took to Twitter to express her thanks to her fans for an unbelievable year, to remind them that you can live your life by “music is medicine” when times get tough, and that she would see every one in 2018 with her “Livin Like Hippies Tour.”