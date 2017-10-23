Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Brenda From Elk Grove Village

Did you know that Elk Grove Village was actually named that because there’s actual elks that live there?
Brenda from Elk Grove Village called in to battle Roman this morning in the College of Country Knowledge this morning.
Did she do the Elks proud?
You can get your chance at playing by emailing Mornings@US99.com!
Today’s questions and answers:
- There’s talk that Bill Murray may play Joe Maddon in a film about the Cubs. What Paris, Illinois born country singer is a HUGE Cubs fan? (Brett Eldredge)
- This artist recorded the song “Dear Hate” three years ago but didn’t decide to release it until after the shootings in Las Vegas. Who is she? (Maren Morris)
- Luke Bryan joked that he knows he made it after he was mentioned in a question on Jeopardy. Who hosts Jeopardy? (Alex Trebek)
- The movie “The Star” comes out November 17th. The soundtrack will feature Mariah Carey, Fifth Harmony and this “Legends” singer. Who is she? (Kelsea Ballerini)
- Carrie Underwood has a new concert film called Storyteller that’s in the works. Carrie had a hit song about infidelity. What was it called? (Before He Cheats)