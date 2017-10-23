Trisha Yearwood Just Dressed Up Like Husband Garth Brooks & Won Halloween

Trisha Yearwood put her own spin on “couple costumes.”

Instead of dressing up as something super cheesy with her significant other Garth Brooks, she simply dressed up AS HIM.

And her hairstylist dressed up as her, with big hair and a bigger blazer in tow.

Now, considering he’s also a famous country artist, I guess it isn’t that weird… people dress up like him all the time, right?

Yearwood, who has been married to the star for 12-years, knows him better than all of us so it is not shocker that she looked EXACTLY like him.

Plus, she has the clothes to make her look super authentic. (We’re looking at that hat and belt buckle!)

The singer turned chef wore the look for her Halloweens special of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, which aired on Saturday.

She also channeled her inner basic avocado and 80s diva.

And that folks is how you singlehandedly win Halloween!