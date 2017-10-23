US*99 Toast To The Troops With Kane Brown!

US*99 presents Toast To The Troops starring Kane Brown with special guest Morgan Wallen presented by Straight Talk Wireless.



Join us as we salute our men and women in uniform with the 3rd annual Toast To The Troops on Tuesday, November 14th at Joe’s Bar, 940 West Weed Street in Chicago.

The event features performances from both artists showing our appreciation for all veteran’s, active military and first responders including police, fire and medical crews.

Doors will open at 6:30pm and the show begins promptly at 8pm. The show is free and open to everyone 21 years of age and older and no ticket is required.

However, stay tuned to US*99 to find out how you can win guaranteed admission to the show so you don’t miss out!

Sponsored by: