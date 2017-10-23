US*99 Toast To The Troops With Kane Brown!

Filed Under: Toast To The Troops

US*99 presents Toast To The Troops starring Kane Brown with special guest Morgan Wallen presented by Straight Talk Wireless.

10248 1508450678 kb lp1 rgb notype 960 US*99 Toast To The Troops With Kane Brown!
morgantoast US*99 Toast To The Troops With Kane Brown!

 
Join us as we salute our men and women in uniform with the 3rd annual Toast To The Troops on Tuesday, November 14th at Joe’s Bar, 940 West Weed Street in Chicago.

The event features performances from both artists showing our appreciation for all veteran’s, active military and first responders including police, fire and medical crews.

Doors will open at 6:30pm and the show begins promptly at 8pm. The show is free and open to everyone 21 years of age and older and no ticket is required.

However, stay tuned to US*99 to find out how you can win guaranteed admission to the show so you don’t miss out!

Sponsored by:

homedepot US*99 Toast To The Troops With Kane Brown!
straighttalk1 US*99 Toast To The Troops With Kane Brown!
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live