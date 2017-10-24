Blake Shelton’s clothing line is here!

By Kimmie Caruba
Blake Shelton is one of the most real artists around – from his frankness on Twitter, to his humor on The Voice, we all love us some Blake. Following suit with other country stars (and celebrities), like Maddie & Tae, Hillary Scott, & FGL’s Brian Kelley, Blake is launching his own clothing line!

As you may know, he endearingly calls his fans “BSers” and in that vein, his line will be called “BS by Blake Shelton” through Macy’s.

Fans who go to the launch of his line at the Macy’s in NYC, and purchase a BS item will have the opportunity to meet Blake & get a picture as well!

