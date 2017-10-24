CMA Awards Reveal Country Superstar Collaborations for 2017

By Scott T. Sterling

Country superstars will unite for a series of inspired collaborations at this year’s CMA Awards.

Maren Morris will perform with future tour-mate Niall Horan, Kane Brown will take the stage with Brad Paisley, Kelsea Ballerina and Reba will duet McEntire and Dierks Bentley will team with Rascal Flatts.

The only details released regarding the collaborations so far is Brown and Paisley taking on Paisley’s latest single, “Heaven South.” While it’s yet to be confirmed, it’s a safe bet that Morris and Horan will roll out their duet, “Seeing Blind.”

Previously announced performers for this year’s CMA Awards include Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan.