Justin Moore Hates Halloween But Embraces It For His Wife

Justin Moore isn’t a fan of Halloween.

But he explains that when you have a wife who loves the holiday, you do your best to get into the Halloween spirit.

“When you’re married to my wife, you’re going to be into it, there’s just no other option,” he told Big Machine Label Group. “So, I guess three, four, five years now we’ve thrown a Halloween party at our house and all the adults come dressed up. My wife just sent out the invite to 150 people, or whatever it is. Her closing line in the text invite is ‘no costume, no entry.’ This will be the first year that we do the Halloween party at our new house, so it’s liable to get real stupid.”

Moore seems to be outnumbered at home because his children also seem to enjoy the holiday. Honestly, what kid doesn’t like Halloween?

According to his Instagram, they began dressing up the minute October hit.