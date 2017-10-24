Kid Rock Shuts Down Senate Run Rumors, Announces New Album and Tour

By Scott T. Sterling

He’s been a cowboy, the bull-god and a devil without a cause. Kid Rock, however, is not trying to be your next Michigan senator.

Instead, the Michigan rocker has revealed a new album, Sweet Southern Sugar, due Nov. 3, followed by the “Greatest Show on Earth Tour 2018.”

Related: Kid Rock Parties with a Puppet Raccoon in ‘Tennessee Mountain Top’ Video

Kid Rock confirmed that he’s not running for Senate during an interview with Howard Stern this morning (Oct. 24).

“F— no, I’m not running for Senate. Are you kidding me?” the “Tennessee Mountain Top” singer told Stern (via Detroit Free Press). “Who couldn’t figure that out? I’m releasing a new album. I’m going on tour too. Are you f—— s——- me?”

Rock categorized the Senate run rumors as a publicity stunt that took on a life of its own.

“It’s the worst advice I ever gave myself, but it’s been the most creative thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “And I’ve gotten to see everyone’s true colors,” adding that even people in his camp that were in on the stunt started to believe the Senate rumors. “I’m like f— no we’re not doing it, but let’s roll with it for a little while, this is awesome.”

Sweet Southern Sugar is expected to include “country to classic rock, with a little rap sprinkled in between,” according to a press release, while his 2018 tour launches in Nashville appropriately enough, at the Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 19.

Tickets and VIP packages for the tour will go on sale to the public the day Sweet Southern Sugar is released, November 3. Fan Club members will be able to purchase tickets beginning October 31 at 10am local, and fans who pre-order the album through the artist’s site will be eligible for a special pre-sale beginning on November 1 at 10am local.

See all Kid’s tour dates below and the Sweet Southern Sugar tracklist below.

01/19 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/20 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

01/25 Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theatre

01/26 Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theatre

01/27 Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theatre

02/02 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

02/03 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/09 Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

02/10 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

02/16 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

02/17 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

02/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

02/24 Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

02/02 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

03/03 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

03/09 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/10 Nassau, NY @ NYCB Live

03/16 Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/17 Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

03/20 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

03/23 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

03/24 Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

1. Greatest Show on Earch

2. Po-Dunk

3. Tennessee Mountain Top

4. I Wonder

5. American Rock N’ Roll

6. Back to the Otherside

7. Raining Whiskey

8. Stand the Pain

9. Sugar Pie Honey Bunch

10. Grandpa’s Jam