“Nashville’s” Clare Bowen Tied The Knot Over the Weekend

Clare Bowen and Brandon Robert Young are finally husband and wife.

The Nashville star (she plays Scarlett O’Connor) and Young married at the Cedar Hill Refuge in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, according to PEOPLE.

See a picture of her wedding dress HERE!

Young popped the question back in 2015 after her performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

Wedding plans came to a halt when her brother was diagnosed with the cancer that same year.

‘It is nice to actually start planning because it was four days after we got ­engaged that we found out that Tim was so sick,’ she told the Daily Telegraph.

Earlier this year, when they announced that the wedding would be this fall, they also revealed her brother was in remission and there was double reason to celebrate.

In the days leading up to the big day, Bowen shared her excitement on Instagram.

In one post, she was seen rocking a rocking a sparkling gold dress with the caption, “Be kidnapped #foreverbowenyoung.”

After the nuptials, she posted a picture of her worn Jimmy Choo flats with the caption, “Sign of a real good party. Danced so much, my slipper blew a sparkly.”

The Daily Telegraph reports Bowen had revealed they would have two weddings, one in Australia and one in the US.

Season 6 of Nashville returns January 2018 on CMT.