Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Stacy From The North Side

Roman’s been on a winning streak lately…..did it continue against Stacy from the North Side this morning?
You’ll have to listen to find out, but whoever did win sure knew a lot about Tyler Farr, Kenny Rogers, Luke Combs, Brad Paisley and a dog named Wrigley!
Today’s questions and answers:
- When the Bears played the Packers a couple of weeks ago…it was actually Tyler Farr that sang the National Anthem before the game. What Wisconsin city do the Packers play in? (Green Bay)
- Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus performed “Islands in the Stream” together on The Tonight Show recently. Fallon was dressed as Kenny Rogers while Miley was this very buxom blond. Who was it? (Dolly Parton)
- Originally the song “When It Rains It Pours” was going to be a much darker song, but its writer decided to take it in a more positive direction. Who sings that song? (Luke Combs)
- This country singer is featured in a Nationwide Insurance commercial with Peyton Manning. Who is he? (Brad Paisley)
- Michael Ray has launched his own charity called Wrigley Cares to help animals in need. Who is Wrigley? (Ray’s Dog)