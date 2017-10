It’s kind of like “Where’s Waldo?” with a clown twist.

Jesse McLaren’s sister asked him to shoot her engagement photos, but she didn’t ask for the extra something special he added to her session. He ended up Photoshoping Stephen King’s creepy clown into every single picture.

Check them out below!

My sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I hid Pennywise the Clown in every photo. Countdown until she notices. pic.twitter.com/Z7QZPsq2ym — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 22, 2017