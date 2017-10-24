Toast To The Troops Miltary & First Repsonders Only!

US*99 would like acknowledge all veterans, active military personnel and first responders (police, fire and medical) this Veteran’s Day week with our FREE ‘Toast To The Troops’ concert starring Kane Brown and special guest Morgan Wallen at Joe’s bar in Chicago on Tuesday, November 14th!

The doors open at 6:30pm and show starts at 8pm.

The first 100 eligible people to request admission via this online form will receive guaranteed admission for themselves plus one guest to the Toast To The Troops concert!

To be eligible, you must be active military, an armed services veteran, a police officer, fire fighter, paramedic or other emergency service medical personel who resides in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin or Michigan and at least 21 years of age or older.

Submit your information below. You will receive a confirmation call or email if you are one of the first 100 to submit!