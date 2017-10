“Fix A Drink” singer Chris Janson was in town last night and openly admitted that his wife helps pick out his clothes.

Seems like more often than not, that seems to be the case….doesn’t it ladies?

Roman even told a story about how (and why) his Mom always picked out his Dad’s clothes….and why you could tell she was mad at him by the outfit she picked!

Stylz and Roman even talked to a woman that says SHE had no fashion sense until she met her boyfriend!

Talk about a role reversal!