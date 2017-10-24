US99 First Listen with Granger Smith at Joe’s LIVE

US*99 presents an exclusive new event series called the US*99 First Listen concert!

Broken Bow Records/Wheelhouse Recording Artist Granger Smith’s brand new album ‘When The Good Guys Win,’ comes out on Friday, October 27th! Purchase it now and you will receive a download of the album (sent via email after ticket purchase) PLUS a ticket for the US*99 First Listen concert with Granger Smith on November 30th at Joe’s Live in Rosemont.

In addition to new music, you’ll also get to hear favorites like ‘Backroad Song,’ ‘If The Boot Fits’ ‘Happens Like That,’ and many more. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts at 8:30pm. It’s only $15 and you get the new album and a ticket to the show!

SPONSORED BY BLUE CHIP CASINO, HOTEL AND SPA IN MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA AND COORS LIGHT