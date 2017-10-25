Brad Paisley to Sing National Anthem at World Series Game 2

By Vicki Pepper
Brad Paisley is set to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” tonight (October 25th) for game two of the World Series.
Gospel Singer Keith Williams Jr. did the honors for game one, in which the Los Angeles Dodgers prevailed 3-1 over the Houston Astros.
“Thrilled and honored to sing our National Anthem at Game 2 of the World Series,” Brad posted on his Twitter account.
See the tweet below.
Thrilled and honored to sing our National Anthem at game 2 of the #worldseries tomorrow, @Dodgers vs @astros. Plaaaaay Ballllllllll.⚾️—
Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 25, 2017