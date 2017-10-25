Here’s What McDonald’s Is Replacing Their $1 Menu With

FAIRFIELD, CA - JULY 23: A McDonald's "Big Breakfast" and Egg McMuffin are displayed at a McDonald's restaurant on July 23, 2015 in Fairfield, California. McDonald's has been testing all-day breakfast menus at select locations in the U.S. and could offer it at all locations as early as October. (Photo illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

McDonald’s connoisseur’s who have been suffering without the dollar menu are going to like this.

The restaurant chain, which has been facing heavy competition in the US, announced that it will launch a new value menu by next year.

According to the company, the new menu will be a replacement to their beloved Dollar Menu, which customers loved but franchises hated.

However; it seems 100% of franchises are backing the highly-anticipated successor. Has McDs found a way to offer up cheap deals and still make it profitable?

“You have to have some everyday value because a decent portion of that business is very price-sensitive,” said Michael Halen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

The chain saw a better-than-expected thanks to the cold beverage value promotion and the McPick 2 deal, which lets customers buy two menu items for $5.

It’s simple logic – people love promotions and they are willing to spend their money.

I’d have to agree – I’ll pay a bit more for a good value burger but do have moments when I just want a dollar McChicken!

According to the company, the new value menu will offer items priced from $1 to $3.

 

