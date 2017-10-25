Jana Kramer Joins the “Me Too” Movement

Jana Kramer has something to say: “Me too.”

The country singer and One Tree Hill actress had joined the handful of women who are sharing their stories of sexual harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Kramer recalls the numerous times she had to deal with inappropriate behavior from men who think she will do it to advance her career.

One incident involving her former manager left her so shaken, she almost gave up her dream and left LA.

“I had a man helping me in the very beginning when I was 19,” she told Yahoo. “And he was like, ‘OK, I’ve done this for you. What are you going to do for me? And I remember in that moment being like, ‘Oh, my God! I am going to have to sleep with this man in order to fulfill my dreams,” she exclaimed.

“I ended up just bawling, crying, and having a panic attack, and he left.”

Kramer says she called her mother who told her to find a new manager and move on.

So, she went on to find better management but unfortunately, she was never able to shake the incident fully.

Her experience has helped her understand why victims, including Weinstein’s victims, were so reluctant to share their stories.

“You kind of just feel gross about it, and ashamed about it, and you are like, ‘Was it me? Did I do something?’” she says. “It’s just one of those things that’s hard to talk about.”

Thankfully, there is power in numbers and these monsters are finally being outed, and required to pay for their actions.