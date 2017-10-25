Keith Urban, Maren Morris Top Free Nashville New Year’s Eve Show

By Scott T. Sterling

Keith Urban and Maren Morris are set to top the bill at this year’s Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight event in Nashville.

It’s the second year in a row that Urban has headlined the annual show.

Also on the bill are Rock and Roll Hall of fame rockers Cheap Trick, Carly Pearce, and Jonny P and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

The show, held at Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, is free and open to the public. It will also include a fireworks display and instead of a ball drop, a giant glowing musical note will be lowered for the midnight countdown.