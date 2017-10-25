Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Liz From Steger

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for HGTV)

Roman’s current record stands at 219 and 21.

Was Liz from Steger able to stand in the way of win #220?

You can get your chance to take down Roman by emailing Mornings@US99.com.

Today’s Questions and Answers:

  1. Which member of this year’s Stars and Strings lineup used to be the front man for Hootie and The Blowfish? (Darius Rucker)
  2. This singer performed his hit song “What Ifs” on Conan the other day. Who is he? (Kane Brown)
  3. Trisha Yearwood and Kelsea Ballerini just performed at the Opry Goes Pink breast cancer fundraiser. One of those artists is married and one is engaged. Who is engaged? (Kelsea Ballerini)
  4. Jay DeMarcus says that the first time he heard his band’s songs on the radio….it was nerve wracking. What group is DeMarcus in? (Rascal Flatts)
  5. The state of Iowa is playing off the lyrics of “Look What You Made Me Do” on their traffic alert signs. Who sings that song? (Taylor Swift)
