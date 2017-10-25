Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Liz From Steger

Roman’s current record stands at 219 and 21.
Was Liz from Steger able to stand in the way of win #220?
You can get your chance to take down Roman by emailing Mornings@US99.com.
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Which member of this year’s Stars and Strings lineup used to be the front man for Hootie and The Blowfish? (Darius Rucker)
- This singer performed his hit song “What Ifs” on Conan the other day. Who is he? (Kane Brown)
- Trisha Yearwood and Kelsea Ballerini just performed at the Opry Goes Pink breast cancer fundraiser. One of those artists is married and one is engaged. Who is engaged? (Kelsea Ballerini)
- Jay DeMarcus says that the first time he heard his band’s songs on the radio….it was nerve wracking. What group is DeMarcus in? (Rascal Flatts)
- The state of Iowa is playing off the lyrics of “Look What You Made Me Do” on their traffic alert signs. Who sings that song? (Taylor Swift)