Santa Clause Is Checking Into The Santa Suite At The Swissôtel!

Santa Clause is coming to town this holiday season and he already has his reservations at the Swissôtel Chicago!

Father Christmas has already booked the Presidential Suite on the hotel’s 41st floor and cannot wait to meet with Chicago families.

Want to find out if you made the naughty or nice list?

Visit Santa starting December 2 through December 22. (Make sure to always check the calendar updated by his Elves for the latest schedule!)

Santa’s most trusted reindeer Rudolph will be joining Santa along with a few guests known as the Island of Misfit Toys.

The Misfit Toys, including a train with square wheels, a Charlie-in-the-Box, a cowboy that rides an ostrich, a dolly for Sue and a spotted elephant, will join Santa and Mrs. Claus at the dinner stable.

Elves have been busy turning his home away from the North-Pole into a Christmas wonderland complete with Christmas trees, seasonal decor, his favorite armchair and a table for him and his reindeer.

The elves will be giving guided tours of the suite, where guests can leave a holiday wish list and score complimentary treats.

And this year, Santa encourages you to stay in your own holiday suite decorated by the elves, who leave behind ‘milk and cookies’ and a personalized note from Santa. Select rooms will be available for bookings throughout December.

Visiting the Santa Suite is FREE for guests, but is available for private group tours and holiday receptions for up to 100 people.

The Swissôtel Chicago Santa Suite will be open to visitors on select days and times from 12/2 through 12/22.

He will also be in town from 11am-4pm on 10/2, 10/9 and 10/16.