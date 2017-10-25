SETLIST & VIDEOS: Chris Janson #FirstListen At Joe’s Live!

It was a concert he’s never done before. Acoustic, alone on stage with a guitar & harmonica & bass drum, and the stories in-between the songs (with setlist changes throughout the night)!

What we thought he’d play:

What he actually played (LOVE when artists don’t follow their own setlists):

Everybody

How I’ll Always Be (written for Tim McGraw)

Fix A Drink

Who’s Your Farmer

Our World

Drunk Girl

Redneck Life

Love This Life (written with LoCash) with some Tom Petty & Don Henley mixed in (!)

Corn

The Chair (George Strait cover)

Gimme 3 Steps (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)

A Country Boy Can Survive (Hank Williams Jr cover)

Buy Me A Boat / Folsom Prison Blues (Johnny Cash cover)

Truck Yeah (written for Tim McGraw)