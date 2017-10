As you know by now, last Friday Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay married is longtime girlfriend, former Miss Arkansas, Hannah Billingsley last Friday. In a gorgeous ceremony outside, with the Ozarks as the backdrop, the pair said “I do.”

It’s nearly impossible to top a wedding, but we have to say the pair are having an AWESOME time post-ceremony, as they swam with DOLPHINS!!!

Seriously, look how happy they are (the dolphin too!):

… the MOST FUN!!

… so HAPPY!