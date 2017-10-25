Tim McGraw Covers Merle Haggard with Chris Janson & Mark Collie

By Annie Reuter

Tim McGraw is currently trekking across the U.S. with wife Faith Hill for their 2017 Soul2Soul Tour, and during downtime from the tour he often enlists their opening acts for fun backstage jams. The latest artists he recruited were Chris Janson and Mark Collie.

The three artists teamed up in a backstage dressing room for a stirring cover of Merle Haggard’s famed “Mama Tried.” Each traded verses, and the results were impressive enough for McGraw to share the song on social media. They performed the song with three backing guitarists, a keyboard player and percussionist. “Thank God for country music!” McGraw exclaims at the close of the jam.

Watch McGraw, Janson and Collie perform “Mama Tried” in its entirety below: