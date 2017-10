Roman was late picking his son up from preschool the other day and he felt terrible about it.

He was only late, but Stylz and Roman wondered if there were any parents that totally forgot to pick up their kid altogether!

Surprisingly, a whole bunch of people admitted to doing just that!

They talked to teachers about kids who didn’t get picked up, the kids that got left behind and even a Mom who was already in Wisconsin when she realized she’d forgotten to pick up a friends child!

Oops!