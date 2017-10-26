Burger King Shades McDonald’s With Free Burger Offer to Clowns This Halloween

Shots fired.

Burger King is not “clowning” around with this latest Halloween promotion.

Anyone who is dressed up as a clown for the holiday can score a free Whopper as part of the “Come As a Clown, Eat Like a King” promotion.

The clown focus is clearly a dig at BK’s competitor, whose mascot is the clown Ronald McDonald.

A Youtube vid for the promotion also features a creepy clown on a tricycle (we see you Jigsaw) who eerily resembles the McD’s figure.

BK denies throwing any shade, stating that the clown theme came to mind because research shows it’s the third most popular costume this year thanks to “IT.” We wonder what #1 was and why they didn’t go with that?

The offer is good between 7 p.m. to closing, and only to the first 500 guests wearing a clown costume.

Seriously, is this really a good idea considering our recent “killer clown” epidemic?

Do you think McD’s will clap back?