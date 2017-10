The men of Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Hubbard & Brian Kelley, are known for treating their wives like royalty (as they should). But we have to say, Tyler Hubbard might have outdone himself for his “push present” for his expecting wife, Hayley.

Tyler surprised Hayley with the first car the pair drove away in as a married couple — did we mention that it’s an adorable, vintage truck?!?! Definite brownie points.