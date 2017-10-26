Nicole Kidman Celebrates Keith Urban’s 50th Birthday with Sweet Photo

By Anthony Donatelli

Keith Urban turned the big 5-0 today (Oct. 26) and his wife Nicole Kidman expressed her love and appreciation for him on her Facebook page.

“Happy birthday to my husband, best friend, lover, baby daddy and the greatest man in the world,” the actress wrote of her husband. “We are so lucky that you are ours. Love you from Nicole Mary, Sunday Rose & Faith Margaret.”

Kidman, who has now been married to Urban for 11-years, signed the post from herself and the couple’s two daughters together: 9-year-old Sunday Rose and 6-year-old Faith Margaret.