Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Kristi From Johnsburg

Did Roman confusing Hunter Hayes with Walker Hayes cost him the victory against Kristi from Johnsburg cost him the win this morning?
Today’s questions and answers:
- This “You Broke Up With Me” singer says his next song will be called “Halloween” which seems timely considering the time of year. Who is he? (Walker Hayes)
- Lauren Akins, the wife of this country singer and a new Mom to two daughters, is launching her own sunglasses line. Who is she married to? (Thomas Rhett)
- “All The Pretty Girls” is this artist’s 30th #1 song on the country charts. Who is he? (Kenny Chesney)
- Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Hicks, Carrie Underwood and Scotty McCreery all have this in common. What is it? (They are all American Idol winners)
- Jason Aldean made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live one week after the shootings in Las Vegas and performed the song “I Won’t Back Down”, which is by this artist that recently passed away. Who was it? (Tom Petty)