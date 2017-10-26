Sebastian Maniscalco: ‘I Need A Street Named After Me In Arlington Heights!’

Sebastian Maniscalco is probably the most famous person to come out of Arlington Heights.

He joked with Stylz and Roman this morning that he’d like them to name a street after him called Sebastian Way!

Maniscalco will be back in Chicago in March for his “Stay Hungry Tour” that’s playing both the Rosemont Theater and the Chicago Theater!

So where does he come up with the comedy he uses in his shows?

He told Stylz and Roman that much of it comes from his personal life and the fact that he now has a daughter and how that changed his lifestyle drastically!

They also discuss IOU Sweatshirts, Merry Go Round stores and what his Mom told him to bring when he performs in Chicago next year!

You can get more info on tickets right here.