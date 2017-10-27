Blake Shelton Wrote Spicy New Song For GF Gwen Stefani

If you didn’t already know, Blake Shelton is hot for Gwen Stefani.

The country crooner is so smitten with his girlfriend, he wrote a SECOND song about her for his new album, Texoma Shore.

The sultry track, titled “Turnin’ Me On,” is the only song he co-wrote with Jessi Alexander and Josh Osborne.

“Her kisses taste like whiskey / Burnin’ through my veins,” he sings in the beginning before mentioning “Revlon lips.”

“Knows how to set me on fire / She’s always holdin’ the match / And when my body’s beside hers / There ain’t no turnin’ back / She’s Revlon red in the blackest night / Lighting up the room in the world just like / She’s turnin’ me on,”he sings.

Stefani, who is known for her signature red lips, became Revlon’s global ambassador in January.

“Sometimes I think she must get off / On turnin’ me on,” he concludes giving fans a peek into their relationship.

For his last single, “I’ll Name the Dogs,” Shelton suggested they move in together. He even featured her two sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale in the video.

Shelton’s new album drops Nov. 3.

And there will most likely be a handful of songs that have been written with Stefani in mind.

Maybe he’ll even address the rumors that they’re trying to have a baby together!