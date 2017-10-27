Donald Trump Tweets Happy Birthday to the Wrong Lee Greenwood

By Scott T. Sterling

Just because Donald Trump loves Twitter doesn’t mean he’s got a full handle on its various quirks.

Related: Eminem’s Trump Diss Gets Rage Against the Machine Mashup

The American president made a point of tweeting a happy birthday message to country singer Lee Greenwood, best known for his 1984 hit, “God Bless the USA.” The only problem is that he sent the message to the wrong Lee Greenwood.

“Happy birthday to the great @leegreenwood83. You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!,” Trump tweeted today (Oct. 27).

The Lee Greenwood he tagged, however, was not the country singer, but a lawyer and accomplished fantasy football league commissioner.

The mistake was caught by CNN journalist Jake Tapper, who reached out to Lee Greenwood the lawyer after the gaffe.

“I get this a fair amount, but not at this level,” the lawyer responded to Tapper. See the tweet below.

After being deluged with corrections and jokes, Trump deleted the errant message and posted a new one with the correct Lee Greenwood tagged. See it below.

Lee Greenwood the singer performed at Trump’s Make America Great Again celebration on Jan. 19.

@jaketapper @TheLeeGreenwood I get this a fair amount, but certainly not at this level. —

Lee Greenwood (@leegreenwood83) October 27, 2017