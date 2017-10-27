Google Trends Announces The Most Popular Costume of 2017

It should come as no surprise that the most popular Halloween costumes of 2017 are inspired by popular Hollywood movies.

According to Google Trends, the top costume is (unsurprisingly again) Wonder Woman. Girl power!

Now, if you want to be the 100th Wonder Woman at the bar, by all means, rock the costume. But if you don’t want to be just like everyone else on the one day where you can be WHOEVER and WHATEVER you’d like to be, we’d advise that you avoid the following top 10 most popular costumes this year!

Wonder Woman – Women have waited a long time for a woman heroine to take over the world. Harley Quinn – Last year’s most popular costume is still making rounds this year! Clown/ “Pennywise” from IT – With all the clown mania lately, you had to know this would be the most commonly seen costume of the year. Unicorn – This is all your fault Starbucks. Rabbit – I have no idea why this is in the top 10 but it’s easy. Witch – Grab your broom, your black lipstick, your cat and just work it. Mouse – I’m a mouse, duh. Pirate – Eyepatch, hook for a hand, black eyeliner, if you’re going for the Captain Hook of Once Upon a Time look. Zombie – This might prepare you for that dreaded zombie apocalypse. Dinosaur – I have a big head and little arms.

Fandango also put together a list of the most popular Halloween movie costumes for both women and men.

Top 10 Men’s Halloween Movie Costumes

Pennywise the Clown (It) Stormtrooper (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) Star-Lord (Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2) Batman (Justice League) Baby (Baby Driver) Luke Skywalker (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) Wolverine (Logan) Iron Man (Spider-Man: Homecoming) Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) Kylo Ren (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Top 10 Women’s Halloween Movie Costumes