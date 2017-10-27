Kelsea Ballerini Is Having a Destination Wedding

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have decided on a destination wedding.

“We’re getting married somewhere where people have to travel, so that is the gift gift, is people being there,” the country star told Us Weekly.

While she didn’t reveal what destination they chose, she did say that they opted out of having a registry for that reason.

She also opened up about her recent bridal shower.

“Each of my friends, my bridesmaids and a couple other chloe friends, did something different,” she explained. “My friend Jennifer Denmark opened up her house. Hillary Scott did the flowers and the cake. One of my friends did the balloons. One of my friends painted all the signs. Everyone did something different and made it look like a Pinterest party. It was beautiful.”

Games that were played during the pre-wedding party included making a dress out of toilet paper.

Her bridesmaids also found this game “where they had Morgan record answers via video and they would ask a question and I would have to guess what he was gonna say and then his video would play. It was really fun. I got one wrong!”

And if you’re wondering, yes, she did cry when she found her wedding dress.

We can’t wait to see all the pictures but we know it’s going to be stunning!