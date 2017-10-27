Luke Bryan’s favorite past Halloween costume

Luke Bryan and his wife have a Halloween tradition — she picks the outfits!!

Looking back on Halloweens past, Luke said there is one coordinating costume that sticks out in his mind…

He was an old lady while his wife, Caroline, was a “dirty old man.”

But what Luke is looking forward to most this Halloween? Time with the kids.

“You’ve got to really cherish these moments when the kids are little, and when they’re being kids,” Luke said at a press conference. “It’s cliché, but when you’re in my world and you’re in and out [touring], next thing you know is they’re young little men now.”

MORE.