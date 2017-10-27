Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Garrett From Sugar Grove

Garrett from Sugar Grove was a man of few words on Roman’s College of Country Knowledge this morning!
Today’s Questions and answers:
- Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road” got knocked off the top of the Country Singles chart after a record-breaking 34 straight weeks by this Kane Brown song. What song was it? (What Ifs)
- This “Fix A Drink” singer called himself country music’s “Most Open Redneck” in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. Who is he? (Chris Janson)
- Taylor Swift hosted a listening party for fans only at her Rhode Island mansion the other day. They listened to her new album….which will be out on November 10th. What’s it called? (Reputation)
- Anderson East’s current girlfriend admitted in a recent interview that she’s a bad celebrity because she doesn’t like cameras and really doesn’t enjoy the spotlight. Who is she? (Miranda Lambert)
- Luke Bryan got his wife a HUGE diamond ring for their 10th anniversary. What state was Bryan born in? (Georgia)