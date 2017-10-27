Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Garrett From Sugar Grove

Filed Under: anderson east, Body Like A Back Road, Celebrity, Chris Janson, Fans, Fix A Drink, Georgia, Kane Brown, listening party, Luke Bryan, miranda lambert, Redneck, Rhode Island, Sam Hunt, Taylor Swift, What If's
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Garrett from Sugar Grove was a man of few words on Roman’s College of Country Knowledge this morning!

If you want to play Roman, speak up now! Email Mornings@US99.com!

Today’s Questions and answers:

  1. Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road” got knocked off the top of the Country Singles chart after a record-breaking 34 straight weeks by this Kane Brown song. What song was it? (What Ifs)
  2. This “Fix A Drink” singer called himself country music’s “Most Open Redneck” in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. Who is he? (Chris Janson)
  3. Taylor Swift hosted a listening party for fans only at her Rhode Island mansion the other day. They listened to her new album….which will be out on November 10th. What’s it called? (Reputation)
  4. Anderson East’s current girlfriend admitted in a recent interview that she’s a bad celebrity because she doesn’t like cameras and really doesn’t enjoy the spotlight. Who is she? (Miranda Lambert)
  5. Luke Bryan got his wife a HUGE diamond ring for their 10th anniversary. What state was Bryan born in? (Georgia)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live