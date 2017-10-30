Man Shot During Jason Aldean Show in Mississippi

Another Jason Aldean show has been disrupted by gunshots.

During his show at BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, Miss., the venue went into lockdown with attendees kept inside while police investigated a shooting.

According to WTVA-TV in Tupelo one man was hospitalized.

The victim, who remains unidentified, was released on Saturday morning.

The reported gunman is 22-year-old Steven Michael Hulbert of Walls, Miss., who has been charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting began around 11:13PM during Aldeans show, when witnesses say an argument broke out month a group of men.

Hulbert than reportedly pulled out his gun and fired four to six shots.

This comes on the heels of a tragic shooting at Route 91 festival in Las Vegas during Aldean’s set.

59 people lost their lives and more than 500 were injured making this the deadliest shooting in modern US history.