Netflix Cancels “House of Cards” Amid Kevin Spacey Scandal

House of Cards is ending it’s six-year term on Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming sixth season will be its last.

While there was speculation that Netflix might pull the plug on the show, which hasn’t been performing as it did in its heyday, the confirmation comes on the heals of Kevin Spacey’s sexual misconduct accusations.

Over the weekend, Star Trek: Discovery‘s Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made sexual advances on him when he was just 14-years-old.

Spacey issued an apology, along with a coming out announcement, which wasn’t warmly received.

There is no evidence connecting Netflix’s decision to Spacey’s scandal but the timing is very telling.

House of Cards was one of the first Netflix shows, propelling the idea of streaming television forward.

The final season will air in 2018.