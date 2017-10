Randy Rogers is coming to Chicago on February 2 and playing at Joe’s on Weed Street! Don’t miss your opportunity to hear songs like “One More Sad Song” and “Kiss Me in the Dark”.

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of passes to see Randy Rogers Band at Joe’s on Weed St. February 2!

The contest begins on Monday 10/30 and ends on 11/10 at 10am. Two (2) total winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 11/10 at approximately 10am. Approximate retail $30.