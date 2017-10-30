Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Rebecca From St. Charles

Did Roman or his opponent, Rebecca from St. Charles, have a “Case of the Mondays” on this round of the College of Country Knowledge?
Monday or no Monday, you can get your chance at playing by emailing Mornings@US99.com.
Today’s questions and answers:
- This “Legends” singer says she has a two week rule with her fiancée Morgan Evans which means they never go two weeks without seeing each other. Who is she? (Kelsea Ballerini)
- This member of Florida Georgia Line says his pregnant wife Hayley is having some serious pregnancy cravings and joked that there’s a lot of carbs in their house right now. Who is he? (Tyler Hubbard)
- What animal did Carrie Underwood recently reveal that she has a totally irrational fear of? (Turtles)
- This singer just became the latest member of the Grand Ole Opry. He was inducted by Brad Paisley during the ceremony. Who is he? (Chris Young)
- RaeLynn says she’s obsessed with unicorns and has them all over her house. What reality singing competition did she first gain fame on, even though she was eliminated in the quarter finals? (The Voice)