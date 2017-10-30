The Spookiest Country Songs For Your Halloween Playlist!

Today is Halloween and we know you are trying to kill time until you can head home and trick-or-treat with the kiddies, or pass out candy.
Hey, maybe you are waiting to go home and eat candy!
Either way, if you need a way to stay in the Halloween spirit, check out our list of the ten spookiest county songs of all-time!
We’re bringing you a little Garth Brooks, Reba, and of course Johnny Cash.
Take a look and let us know what others you think we missed!
“Digging Up Bones” – Randy Travis
“Midnight In Montgomery” – Alan Jackson
“The Thunder Rolls” – Garth Brooks
“The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia” – Reba McEntire
“Ghost Riders In The Sky” – Johnny Cash
“Ol Red” – Blake Shelton
“Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox When I Die” – Joe Diffie
“Better Dig Two” – The Band Perry
“Hurt” – Johnny Cash (Nine Inch Nails cover)
“Whiskey Lullaby” – Brad Paisley ft. Allison Krauss
“The Ride” – David Allan Coe
“The Legend of Wooley Swamp” – Charlie Daniels Band
“Creepin” – Eric Church
“My Night To Howl” – Lorrie Morgan