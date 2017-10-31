Al Roker as Willie Nelson Wins Halloween 2017

By Scott T. Sterling

While there are plenty of contenders, Today host Al Roker could have just taken the crown for the best Halloween costume of 2017.

Roker donned the iconic braids for a spot-on Willie Nelson look, one so authentic that he even strummed a replica of Wilson’s legendary guitar, Trigger.

It was part of Today‘s Halloween tribute to country music, with all of the show’s hosts taking on a different country star for their costumes.

Matt Lauer dragged it up as Dolly Parton, Hoda Kotb did the same to be Blake Shelton, Kathie Lee Gifford went as Miley Cyrus, Megyn Kelly dressed as Shania Twain from the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” music video and Carson Daly wore a glorious mullet wig as an ’90s-era Billy Ray Cyrus.

The show also featured a performance from Blake Shelton, with Billy Ray Cyrus and Shania Twain showing up to talk about their respective upcoming albums.

See all of the magnificent looks from the Today Halloween country special below.

We've gone country for Halloween! 🤠🎃#HalloweenTODAY (Photo via @photonate) A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

Halloween street scenes with the TODAY cast! #todayshow #halloweentoday (photos via @photonate) A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Oct 31, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Al does Willie Nelson! 🎃#HalloweenTODAY (Photo via @photonate) A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Matt as @dollyparton and Savannah as Kenny Rogers! 🎼#HalloweenTODAY (Photos via @photonate) A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

Hoda is @blakeshelton and Kathie Lee is @mileycyrus! And, we even have Blake with us! 🎤#HalloweenTODAY (Photo via @photonate) A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

Megyn is @shaniatwain and Shania Twain is here! #HalloweenTODAY (Photo via @tyleressary) A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

Shania Twain, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and @billyraycyrus hanging out 😆#HalloweenTODAY (Photo via @tyleressary) A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:20am PDT