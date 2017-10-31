Country stars x Halloween

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!! Some country stars went ALL OUT for Halloween this year, some spooky, some cute as a pumpkin. Do you have a favorite?!

Maren Morris



Maren & her crew were The Pink Ladies from GREASE!!

Dolly Parton



Dolly got a little Wonka — Veruca Salt from Willy Wonka!

Kacey Musgrave



An oldie, but a goodie. Kacey shared a throwback to an old favorite of hers — Belle!

Michael Ray



He’s looking for some treasure — argh!!

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney



His son, Asher James, is the CUTEST little lion!

Lauren Alaina



FOXXY!!! Lauren was Foxxy Cleopatra from Austin Powers!

Chris Young



Trisha Yearwood



Remember that time she dressed up as her husband, Garth Brooks?!?

Brad Paisley



He’s got a thing for super heroes!!!

Kelsea Ballerini



Comfy AND CUTE!!!

Ryan Hurd



Luke, Ryan is your father…

Lady Antebellum



Brittany Aldean



Not only did she get them all in their costumes, she got them all in one photo!!!

RaeLynn



She’s the cutest!

Maddie & Tae

