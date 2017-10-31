Country stars x Halloween

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!! Some country stars went ALL OUT for Halloween this year, some spooky, some cute as a pumpkin. Do you have a favorite?!
Maren Morris
Maren & her crew were The Pink Ladies from GREASE!!
Dolly Parton
Dolly got a little Wonka — Veruca Salt from Willy Wonka!
Kacey Musgrave
An oldie, but a goodie. Kacey shared a throwback to an old favorite of hers — Belle!
Michael Ray
He’s looking for some treasure — argh!!
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney
His son, Asher James, is the CUTEST little lion!
Lauren Alaina
FOXXY!!! Lauren was Foxxy Cleopatra from Austin Powers!
Chris Young
Trisha Yearwood
Remember that time she dressed up as her husband, Garth Brooks?!?
Brad Paisley
He’s got a thing for super heroes!!!
Kelsea Ballerini
Comfy AND CUTE!!!
Ryan Hurd
Luke, Ryan is your father…
Lady Antebellum
Brittany Aldean
Not only did she get them all in their costumes, she got them all in one photo!!!
RaeLynn
She’s the cutest!
Maddie & Tae