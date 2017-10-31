Country stars x Halloween

By Kimmie Caruba
Instagram/@MarenMorris

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!! Some country stars went ALL OUT for Halloween this year, some spooky, some cute as a pumpkin. Do you have a favorite?!

Maren Morris


Maren & her crew were The Pink Ladies from GREASE!!

Dolly Parton


Dolly got a little Wonka — Veruca Salt from Willy Wonka!

Kacey Musgrave


An oldie, but a goodie. Kacey shared a throwback to an old favorite of hers — Belle!

Michael Ray


He’s looking for some treasure — argh!!

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney


His son, Asher James, is the CUTEST little lion!

Lauren Alaina


FOXXY!!! Lauren was Foxxy Cleopatra from Austin Powers!

Chris Young

Trisha Yearwood


Remember that time she dressed up as her husband, Garth Brooks?!?

Brad Paisley


He’s got a thing for super heroes!!!

Kelsea Ballerini


Comfy AND CUTE!!!

Ryan Hurd


Luke, Ryan is your father…

Lady Antebellum

Brittany Aldean


Not only did she get them all in their costumes, she got them all in one photo!!!

RaeLynn


She’s the cutest!

Maddie & Tae

