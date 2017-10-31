The CMA Awards Will Honor Las Vegas Victims

The country music world was hit with quite a tragedy this year.

That being said, the CMA Awards will likely reflect a bit of that darkness in light of the recent shooting at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

Brad Paisley and co-host Carrie Underwood revealed that the show will address the mass shooting, specifically by honoring the 58 country music fans that died.

“There’s pressure if you don’t handle it right,” Paisley tells Rolling Stone. “If you deal with it wrong, there’s an enormous amount of pressure.”

But with ten consecutive years of hosting under their belts, it seems no one is more equipped than these two.

Paisley admitted that they’ve been discussing how to best remember the victims during the broadcast.

“We’re not going to ignore it, but we’re not going to also dwell on that,” he explains. “We have to make sure we honor those we’ve lost, but we also [have to] celebrate this music, which lives on, and do a good job having the heart we need to have on that night. And also the theme of the show this year is very much about unity and coming together as a format.”

The show airs Nov. 8 on ABC!