The Today Show Goes Country Music Legends For Halloween!

The Today Show was full of surprises this morning for Halloween!

Reba McEntire stopped by (!) to introduces the TODAY anchors as country music legends, including:

* Carson Daly as Billy Ray Cyrus (along with the real Billy Ray!!!)

* Al Roker as Willie Nelson

* Megyn Kelly as Shania Twain

* Hoda Kotb as Blake Shelton (joined by, another surprise, the real Blake!)

* Kathie Lee Gifford as Miley Cyrus

* Savannah Guthrie as Kenny Rogers (one of our favorites!)

* Matt Lauer as a phenomenal Dolly Parton

At the end of the performance, Savannah and Matt sang “Islands in the Stream” together, as Kenny & Dolly!