Two Kids Dress Up as Mini Jason Aldean & Mini Luke Bryan For Halloween

The Today Show anchors may have dressed up as country legends this morning, but none of them come close to nailing it like two little boys from Oklahoma.

Best friends Cash and Kash decided to dress up like their favorite country artists and real-life buddies Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.

Kash’s mom posted a photo on Facebook, which shows the buddies rocking matching tattoos.

Mini-Jason is also wearing a cut off flannel shirt with jeans a cowboy hat and earrings.

Little Luke is rocking a baseball cap, a dark tee and jeans.

They both have mini guitars strapped on them and facial stubble drawn on.

I mean, these two dudes WIN at Halloween.

And props to the mom’s for putting these outfits together!

 

