Kenny Chesney: ‘Playing Soldier Field Is Something I Never Dreamed Could Happen’

Filed Under: dreams, Fans, football, Kenny Chesney, sleeves, Soldier Field, Stadiums, summers, Taylor Swift
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Will Kenny Chesney have sleeves on his shirt when he plays Soldier Field next year!

He told Stylz and Roman that it’s a good thing he isn’t playing today, because yes, he’s sleeveless as usual!

 

So whats it feel like to play stadiums the size of Soldier Field?

He says that when he was a kid, it was something he never dreamed could happen.

So does the President of “No Shoes Nation” ever get shocked by anything?

Wait till you hear the story of how Taylor Swift did just that to him during the first night of his last tour!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live