Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Kathy From The Northwest Side

Ryan Hurd’s current single is all about finding love…..WHERE?
Did Kathy from the Northwest Side know?
More importantly, did Roman know?
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett are going on tour next summer. “The Trip Around The Sun Tour will play Chicago on July 28th. Where is that concert happening at? (Soldier Field)
- Dolly Parton says she approves of her goddaughter’s fiancé Liam Hemsworth…calling him the most handsome thing she’s ever seen. Parton’s goddaughter once played Hannah Montana. Who is she? (Miley Cyrus)
- Taylor Swift was spotted filming a music video across the pond in this England city…which also happens to be where her boyfriend is also from. What UK city was it? (London)
- Who is hosting the CMA Awards when they air on November 8th? (Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood)
- Maren Morris says she broke down crying at a recent engagement party and fully expects to do the same at her wedding to fiancé Ryan Hurd. Hurd’s hit single is all about finding love in what location? (A bar)