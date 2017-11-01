Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Nicole From West Chicago

Was today the day that Roman scored win #225 in the College of Country Knowledge?
Not, if Nicole from West Chicago had something to do about it!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- The American Music Awards happen November 19th on ABC. Sam Hunt, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town and this “I Could Use A Love Song” singer are all up for awards. Who sings that song? (Karen Morris)
- Trisha Yearwood dressed up as 1990’s version of her husband on a recent Halloween themed episode of “Trisha’s Kitchen.” Who is she married to? (Garth Brooks)
- Darius Rucker isn’t a fan of this “More Girls Like You” singer’s golf swing and even went as far as to say that it’s the ugliest golf swing in all of country music. Who is he talking about? (Kip Moore)
- A new romantic comedy called “Road Less Traveled” will premiere on CMT on November 10th. The singer who sings the song of the same name will also star in it. Who is she? (Lauren Alaina)
- Entertainment Tonight is claiming that Gwen Stefani wants to have a child with Blake Shelton. How many kids does Stefani already have? (Three)