Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” Schedule Is Here & It’s Expanding to ABC & Disney Too!

There is no such thing as too many Christmas movies!
For the first time ever, the 25 Days of Christmas programming will expand beyond Freeform!
ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior will all be getting into the holiday spirit.
“‘25 Days of Christmas’ is the holiday event our viewers look forward to all year long. This year, there is more for everyone: more original shows, more fun, and laughter, more opportunities to take part in this beloved holiday tradition,” Ben Sherwood, president of Disney|ABC Television Group said in a statement. “We hope everyone joins in the fun as Disney|ABC spreads holiday cheer across all of our channels and platforms for audiences everywhere.”
Freeform will stick to proven goodies like Elf, The Santa Clause and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
They’ll also air their first original Christmas movie, Angry Angel, starring Brenda Song and Jason Biggs.
ABC will air two new holiday-themed reality competitions; The Great Christmas Light Fight, which has families competing to transform their homes into a “festive wonderland” and The Great American Baking Show.
Specials on ABC include Shrek the Halls, The Toy Story That Time Forgot, Disney Prepand Landing, A Charlie Brown Christmas and I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown!
The Disney channel’s will air holiday episodes of their popular shows. They’ll also debut a new Lion King film, titled The Lion Guard: Timon and Pumbaa’s Christmas.
Freeform will also air a special titled The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration and Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic, which shows how Disney Destinations brings the holidays to life across their parks and resorts.
Basically, you’ll be throwing up Christmas after Dec. 1!
The countdown to 25 Days of Christmas begins on November 18th with some holiday classics!
Saturday, November 18
- 7am/6c ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
- 7:35am/6:35c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- 9:45am/8:45c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
- 10:20am/9:20c Hook
- 1:35pm/12:35c Jack Frost (1998)
- 3:40pm/2:40c The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 4:45pm/3:45c Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
- 6:55pm/5:55c Despicable Me
- 9pm/8c The Freeform Premiere of Disney•Pixar’s Inside Out
- 11:05pm/10:05c Home Alone
- 1:30am/12:30c ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Sunday, November 19
- 7am/6c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
- 7:35am/6:35c The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 8:40am/7:40c Dennis the Menace Christmas
- 10:50am/9:50c Jack Frost (1998)
- 1pm/12c Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
- 3:05pm/2:05c Despicable Me
- 5:10pm/4:10c Home Alone
- 7:40pm/6:40c Disney•Pixar’s Inside Out
- 9:45pm/8:45c Elf
- 11:55pm/10:55c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Monday, November 20
- 7:30am/6:30c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 11am/10c Jack Frost (1979)
- 12pm/11c Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
- 2pm/1c Arthur Christmas
- 4pm/3c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 6:10pm/5:10c Elf
- 8:20pm/7:20c Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles
- 12am/11c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
Tuesday November 21
- 7:30am/6:30c Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
- 11am/10c Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
- 12pm/11c Arthur Christmas
- 2:05pm/1:05c Dennis the Menace (1993)
- 4:10pm/3:10c Matilda
- 6:15pm/5:15c Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles
- 8:55pm/7:55c Despicable Me
- 12am/11c Jack Frost (1998)
Wednesday, November 22
- 7:30am/6:30c Christmas Bounty
- 12pm/11c Jack Frost (1998)
- 2:05pm/1:05c Matilda
- 4:10pm/3:10c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 6:45pm/5:45c Despicable Me
- 8:50pm/7:50c Elf
- 12am/11c Boxtrolls
Thanksgiving – Thursday, November 23
- 7am/6c Home Alone
- 11:30am/10:30c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 1:35pm/12:35c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 4:10pm/3:10c Home Alone
- 6:40pm/5:40c Elf
- 8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12am/11c Arthur Christmas
Harry Potter Weekend – Friday, November 24
- 7:30am/6:30c Arthur Christmas
- 11am/10c Tom Felton Meets the Superfans
- 12:30pm/11:30c Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
- 4pm/3c Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- 8pm/7c Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- 12am/11c Jack Frost (1998)
Saturday, November 25
- 7am/6c Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
- 10:30am/9:30c Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- 2:30pm/1:30c Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- 5:40pm/4:40c Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- 9:20pm/8:20c Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- 12:30am/11:30c Tom Felton Meets the Superfans
Sunday, November 26
- 7am/6c Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- 10:40am/9:40c Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- 1:50pm/12:50c Harry Potter and the Half- Blood Prince
- 5:30pm/4:30c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
- 9pm/8c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
- 12am/11c Home Alone
Monday, November 27
- 7am/6c Home Alone
- 11am/10c Harry Potter and the Half- Blood Prince
- 2:30pm/1:30c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
- 6pm/5c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
- 9pm/8c – Premiere of Angry Angel – A New Freeform Original Movie
- 12am/11c Snowglobe
Tuesday, November 28
- 7:30am/6:30c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
- 12:30pm/11:30c Snowglobe
- 2:35pm/1:35c The Mistle-Tones
- 4:40pm/3:40c Angry Angel
- 6:45pm/5:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 8:55pm/7:55c Freeform Premiere of Four Christmases
- 12am/11c The Mistle-Tones
Wednesday, November 29
- 7:30am/6:30c Jack Frost (1998)
- 11am/10c Freeform Premiere of Snow Day
- 1pm/12c Hook
- 4:15pm/3:15c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 6:25pm/5:25c Four Christmases
- 8:30pm/7:30c Home Alone
- 12am/11c Jack Frost (1998)
Thursday, November 30
- 7:30am/6:30c Snow Day
- 11am/10c Hook
- 2:15pm/1:15c Eloise at Christmastime (2003)
- 4:20pm/3:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6pm/5c Home Alone
- 8:30pm/7:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 12am/11c Snow