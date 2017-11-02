Maren Morris’ Wedding Dress Inspired by Mom’s Dress

A girl dreams about her wedding gown since she’s about 5-years-old.

And for good reason! A wedding dress is one of the most important pieces of a wedding, aside from the groom of course.

For Maren Morris, the dress is going to be very personal because she’s drawing inspiration from her mother’s 1989 wedding dress.

Morris said that she’s sent sketches of her dream dress to her favorite designer hoping that they’ll make something unique.

“She was a badass and had this short wedding dress, so I sent it to this designer that I love,” Morris told People. “I was like, ‘If we can do a modern version of my mom’s wedding dress — just dreaming something up really cool, but still throwback with her vibe, I would love to make that happen.’ So I’m just waiting to get sketches back, but I know it’ll be perfect.”

Morris has planned a good portion of the wedding with fiancee Ryan Hurd; they have a location, a DJ and the decor picked out.

“We just want it to feel like a party. We don’t want it to feel stuffy or have this long 18-course dinner. We want it to be like us,” she reveals. “There’s definitely going to be margaritas and some Motown music, and my dog will be there. It’s going to be a complete reflection of both of our styles and tastes, and I’m so excited to share it with everybody.”

While they haven’t officially announced their date, they are set to walk down the aisle this spring!